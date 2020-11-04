James 'Jimmy' Hines

James "Jimmy" Hines died on October 28, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1943. He was a Glades County Resident for 45 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, air boating, and taking pictures. Jimmy retired from South Florida Water Management District.

Mr. Hines was preceded by his mother, Roxie Hines; father, Virgil Hines; brother, Doug Hines; and brother, Paul Hines.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Pearl Ann Hines; brother, Fred Hines and wife Carolyn; sister, Abby Roberts and husband Bob Roberts; daughters, Genele Clark, Debbie Cowles and husband J.D., Judy Hubbard and husband Ray; and son, Reuben Bullard; many nieces, nephews and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Celebration of Jimmy's life was held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home in Clewiston, where Pastor Phillip Williams officiated, visitation was one hour prior to celebration. Burial was in Ortona Cemetery.

Celebration arrangements handled by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store