Guest Book View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 438 E. Sugarland Hwy. Clewiston , FL 33440-3126 (863)-983-9411 Send Flowers Obituary

LAKE PLACID - James Jeffrey McDaniel passed away suddenly Sept. 23, 2019 in Tampa.

Jeff was born Mar. 18, 1960 in Fort Myers, Fla. to the late Robert E and the late Mary Lee (Tillman) McDaniel, Sr. Jeff married Renee Yvonne (Vonnie) Inman. Jeff put God first in his life and was the spiritual leader to family and friends. Jeff loved his wife Vonnie, their three daughters, son-in-laws, and grandchildren with every fiber of his soul. Jeff nourished his spirituality with the solitude of the woods and loved all aspects of ranching, he was the ultimate cattlemen. He had an infectious laugh that lit up the room and was full of stories that will last the family a lifetime. He will be forever missed.

Jeff leaves behind his loving wife, Vonnie of Lake Placid; daughters, Kara Yvonne Turey and husband Adam, Jenna Lee Garcia and husband Daniel, Brittney Lynn Baez and husband Preston; grandchildren, Liam Daniel Garcia, Mila Yvonne Garcia, Reed James Turey, Taylor Sara Turey, and Brynn Lee Baez; three brothers, Robert E. McDaniel, Jr. and wife Toni, John McDaniel, Sr. and wife Karen, and David McDaniel and wife Kathy, and many extended family members and close family friends.

Celebration of Jeff's life was held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Clewiston, with Dr. Bill Derryberry officiating. Entombment was at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Lee Memorial Park Cemetery in Lehigh Acres.

In lieu of flowers, Jeff's family has suggested donations to either: Heartland Horses, 863-452-0006, P.O. Box 6884, Avon Park, Florida 33826 or Gethsemane Ranch Church, 3342 S.W. Hosanah Lane, Okeechobee, Florida 34974. Contacts: Ministry Office 772-597-0380; Youth Pastor Stephen Bruner 772-260-6789.

Celebration arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.





LAKE PLACID - James Jeffrey McDaniel passed away suddenly Sept. 23, 2019 in Tampa.Jeff was born Mar. 18, 1960 in Fort Myers, Fla. to the late Robert E and the late Mary Lee (Tillman) McDaniel, Sr. Jeff married Renee Yvonne (Vonnie) Inman. Jeff put God first in his life and was the spiritual leader to family and friends. Jeff loved his wife Vonnie, their three daughters, son-in-laws, and grandchildren with every fiber of his soul. Jeff nourished his spirituality with the solitude of the woods and loved all aspects of ranching, he was the ultimate cattlemen. He had an infectious laugh that lit up the room and was full of stories that will last the family a lifetime. He will be forever missed.Jeff leaves behind his loving wife, Vonnie of Lake Placid; daughters, Kara Yvonne Turey and husband Adam, Jenna Lee Garcia and husband Daniel, Brittney Lynn Baez and husband Preston; grandchildren, Liam Daniel Garcia, Mila Yvonne Garcia, Reed James Turey, Taylor Sara Turey, and Brynn Lee Baez; three brothers, Robert E. McDaniel, Jr. and wife Toni, John McDaniel, Sr. and wife Karen, and David McDaniel and wife Kathy, and many extended family members and close family friends.Celebration of Jeff's life was held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Clewiston, with Dr. Bill Derryberry officiating. Entombment was at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Lee Memorial Park Cemetery in Lehigh Acres.In lieu of flowers, Jeff's family has suggested donations to either: Heartland Horses, 863-452-0006, P.O. Box 6884, Avon Park, Florida 33826 or Gethsemane Ranch Church, 3342 S.W. Hosanah Lane, Okeechobee, Florida 34974. Contacts: Ministry Office 772-597-0380; Youth Pastor Stephen Bruner 772-260-6789.Celebration arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston. Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close