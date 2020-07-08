1/1
James L. Dilworth
James L. Dilworth, 78
Okeechobee - James L. Dilworth died July 2, 2020. He was born January 18, 1942 in Rochester, New York to Harold and Agnes (Mason) Dilworth. He worked as a groundskeeper for Xerox. A resident of Okeechobee for 20 years, he enjoyed painting, growing plants, and trees.
Mr. Dilworth was preceded in death by his sons, Michael and Matthew.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara J. Dilworth, of Okeechobee; daughters, Theresa Wood, Julie Fisher (Andy), and Maureen Brown (Sean), all of New York; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
