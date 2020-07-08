James L. Dilworth, 78
Okeechobee - James L. Dilworth died July 2, 2020. He was born January 18, 1942 in Rochester, New York to Harold and Agnes (Mason) Dilworth. He worked as a groundskeeper for Xerox. A resident of Okeechobee for 20 years, he enjoyed painting, growing plants, and trees.
Mr. Dilworth was preceded in death by his sons, Michael and Matthew.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara J. Dilworth, of Okeechobee; daughters, Theresa Wood, Julie Fisher (Andy), and Maureen Brown (Sean), all of New York; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
No services will be held.
