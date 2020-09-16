1/
James (Jimmy) L. Owens, 80
James (Jimmy) L. Owens, 80, passed away at JFK Medical Center on September 8, 2020 due to cardiac complications.
Jimmy was born on April 9, 1940 in Fort Pierce, Florida. He graduated from Clewiston High School in 1958 and married Patricia Holoubek on June 3, 1961. After working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for many years, he enjoyed his retirement by playing golf, watching NASCAR, reading and spending time with family. He was also a longtime member of the Clewiston Elks Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas B. and Claire B. Owens; sister, Kay Niebling; and brother, Johnny Owens.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Patti) J. Owens; daughter, Kathy (Terry) Combass; son, Mike (Traci) Owens; grandchildren, Jaime (Buck) Long, Jared (Sarah) Combass, Sydney (Derek) Hall and Haidyn Owens; three great grandchildren; and his brother, Tom Owens.
In light of COVID, a private service was held at Saint Margaret's Catholic Church (Dan McCarthy Hall) in Clewiston, Florida on Monday, September 14, 2020. Visitation started at 10am with services at 11 a.m. Interment immediately followed at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clewiston.
The family wishes to thank their friends and family for all of their support during these most difficult times.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 16, 2020.
