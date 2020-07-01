Milledgeville, Georgia â€" James Oliver Attaway, Sr. died June 24, 2020.
He was born September 9, 1925 in Hollywood, Florida to the late Oliver and Elizabeth Attaway.
He graduated from Broward County High School and attended the University of Miami for a year before he proudly served our country in the United States Army Air Force during World War II from 1943-1945. He served as an Armorer Gunner with AAF Air Crew throughout Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe. He received many decorations and citations to include the American Theater Ribbon, EAME Ribbon, Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Air Medal, as well as an Oak Leaf Cluster. After discharge he went on to marry his sweetheart Mary Creque. He began working at Cameron Lumber Company in Dania, Florida, bought a GI home and he and Mary began their family.
As the south Florida dairies moved up to Okeechobee, many owned by Jimâ€™s Dania and Hollywood friends, Jim and Mary moved to Okeechobee, where they owned and operated Attaway Lumber for more than 40 years. The lumber yard grew as it served the building needs of the dairies, ranches and the growing town. Jim was a longtime member of the Florida Lumber and Building Material Dealers Association and served as its President for two years. During that time, he toured the country and attended conferences where he met many TV, sports, and political figures.
He taught Sunday School and served on the finance committee for Oakview Baptist Church. He was a Member of the Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years and a member of the American Legion as well.
Before moving to Okeechobee, he coached Little League and a swim team. Jim had his first coaching job at 17 years old and went on to devote more than 50 years to coaching. He built a boxing ring at the lumber yard for local youth to use. Jim is best remembered for his coaching career in Okeechobee High School from 1965-2000. He helped build the first stadium at Okeechobee High School, started the weight program and built a weight rack in his basement for the players. He transported many athletes to and from sporting events and recruited for many scouts from all over the country.
There are no words to describe the unconditional love he gave to our family or the generous support he provided to this community. He will be in our hearts forever.
Mr. Attaway was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Elizabeth Attaway; grandson, Cameron; and family by affection, H L Wyatt (Pam).
He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, James (Kampan), Suzanne (Stephen), and Glenn (Pamela); and his family by affection: Andy Bowers (Kay) and son Andrew and Eddie Neal (Sheila); grandchildren, James Stacey (Ann), Mary Elizabeth, Joshua (Efticheia), Valerie, Judson (Shelby), Maline; great grandchildren, Ryan, Caitlen (Alex), Christen, Abigail, Presley, Tyler; great great grandchild, Carolyn; step grand and great grandchildren, Bethany (Jim), Mary (Patrick), Taylor, Alyssa, Abigail, Emma, Patrick, Samantha, Sophia, Emily, and Stephanie (Eric).
Visitation was Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
For those who wish to send flowers or give a donation to the Okeechobee High School Athletic Association, your gracious offerings are greatly appreciated.
We would love for you to bring copies of any special stories or photos for display at the viewing or funeral.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 1, 2020.