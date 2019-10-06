Okeechobee – James Patrick Ferris passed away Sept. 1, 2019, at the Hamrick Home. He was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Detroit, Mich., where he lived for forty years. In 1979 he moved to West Palm Beach, lived in Stuart, and finally settled in Okeechobee, where he lived for the past 22 of his 40 years in Florida.
James proudly served his country as a U.S. Army photographer, which started him on his lifetime career as a professional photographer. In Michigan, he photographed weddings, high school seniors, worked in photography at Chrysler, then in Florida for Channel 12 before opening his own portrait studio and printing lab, Colorgraphics. He also worked at Pratt-Whitney and Grumman Aircraft. He was a member of the U.S. Army Signal Corps and the Professional Photographers of America.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting, archery, nature, and photographing wildlife.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph L. Ferris, Genevieve Ferris; brother, Joseph Ferris; and son-in-law, Charles Weeks.
James is survived by daughters, Cheryl (Kenneth M.) Adams, Jennie (Richard, Jr.) Renaud, Leila Weeks; sister-in-law, Linda Weller-Newcomb; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside memorial service will be held Sat., Oct. 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 2001 S.W. Murphy Rd., Palm City, FL. A luncheon will be held in Okeechobee following the service.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 6, 2019