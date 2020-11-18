James R. (Jim) Fowler, Sr. 89
Jim entered into eternal rest on November 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, October 22, 1931, to Eugene McKinley Fowler and Bernice Buss Fowler.
He worked hard, played hard, and instilled these values in his family and demonstrated them to everyone he came in contact with.
He led an extremely active life and was best known for his fishing skills in both fresh and salt water. He was, undisputedly, the best bass fisherman of his time. His first fishing trip on Lake Okeechobee took place in 1945. The last took place in 2020. He fished and won many tournaments at various levels. He and his tournament partner Steve Porter, were always known as the team to beat.
Lesser known is that he held a NASCAR driver's credential from the birth of the organization in 1948 and raced a variety of race cars on the short tracks of South and Central Florida until 1958 when he moved his family from Hollywood to Okeechobee.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Barbara Sue; his parents; and one sister, Betty Fowler of Boston, Massachusetts.
He is survived by one son, James R. (Jim) Fowler, Jr. (Dori); two grandchildren, Emily Fowler Kuhlewind (Jason) and Kinney Fowler (Stephanie); and one great-grandson, Mckinley Fowler, all of Okeechobee; and two sisters, Nancy Bork of Altamonte Springs, Fla. and Peggy Garrigues of Salisbury, N.C.
There will be no services, and the family requests that you love your family and go fishing more often.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.