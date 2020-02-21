Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Richard (Jim) Crowe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OKEECHOBEE - James (Jim) Richard Crowe passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, following a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born on Nov. 25, 1935 in Ferndale, Mich. to W. Page and Olive (nee Double) Crowe. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Kim; his brothers, Gene, Robert, and Ronald; and his sister, Diane Strom.

Jim is survived by his long-time companion, sweetheart, and partner, Judy Martin, and her son, Doug Martin of Okeechobee; his sons, Gregory (Patty) of California and Timothy (Trisha) of Michigan; and his daughters, Pamela Deutsch of Washington, Tracy Gregory (Allen) of Arizona, and Lisa Pace (Dennis) of Washington. He has 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Jim was an optimist and had a keen business sense. He had a quick wit and a way of bringing out the best in others. Jim worked at Fisher Body in Pontiac, Mich. in 1956-57 before moving to Southern California. He then relocated to Sacramento and worked for Aerojet before becoming a Partner in C&C Auto Wreckers. He moved to Ft. Pierce, Fla. in 1976 to operate an auto wrecking yard. He later became a partner and operated Jim's Parts Place in Okeechobee until 1998, where he prided himself in being an equal opportunity employer. Jim enjoyed golf and loved baseball.

He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice of Okeechobee.





OKEECHOBEE - James (Jim) Richard Crowe passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, following a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born on Nov. 25, 1935 in Ferndale, Mich. to W. Page and Olive (nee Double) Crowe. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Kim; his brothers, Gene, Robert, and Ronald; and his sister, Diane Strom.Jim is survived by his long-time companion, sweetheart, and partner, Judy Martin, and her son, Doug Martin of Okeechobee; his sons, Gregory (Patty) of California and Timothy (Trisha) of Michigan; and his daughters, Pamela Deutsch of Washington, Tracy Gregory (Allen) of Arizona, and Lisa Pace (Dennis) of Washington. He has 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.Jim was an optimist and had a keen business sense. He had a quick wit and a way of bringing out the best in others. Jim worked at Fisher Body in Pontiac, Mich. in 1956-57 before moving to Southern California. He then relocated to Sacramento and worked for Aerojet before becoming a Partner in C&C Auto Wreckers. He moved to Ft. Pierce, Fla. in 1976 to operate an auto wrecking yard. He later became a partner and operated Jim's Parts Place in Okeechobee until 1998, where he prided himself in being an equal opportunity employer. Jim enjoyed golf and loved baseball.He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice of Okeechobee. Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close