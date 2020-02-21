OKEECHOBEE - James (Jim) Richard Crowe passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, following a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born on Nov. 25, 1935 in Ferndale, Mich. to W. Page and Olive (nee Double) Crowe. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Kim; his brothers, Gene, Robert, and Ronald; and his sister, Diane Strom.
Jim is survived by his long-time companion, sweetheart, and partner, Judy Martin, and her son, Doug Martin of Okeechobee; his sons, Gregory (Patty) of California and Timothy (Trisha) of Michigan; and his daughters, Pamela Deutsch of Washington, Tracy Gregory (Allen) of Arizona, and Lisa Pace (Dennis) of Washington. He has 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Jim was an optimist and had a keen business sense. He had a quick wit and a way of bringing out the best in others. Jim worked at Fisher Body in Pontiac, Mich. in 1956-57 before moving to Southern California. He then relocated to Sacramento and worked for Aerojet before becoming a Partner in C&C Auto Wreckers. He moved to Ft. Pierce, Fla. in 1976 to operate an auto wrecking yard. He later became a partner and operated Jim's Parts Place in Okeechobee until 1998, where he prided himself in being an equal opportunity employer. Jim enjoyed golf and loved baseball.
He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice of Okeechobee.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 21, 2020