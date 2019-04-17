Okeechobee – James Roy "J.R." Graves passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus April 15, 2019. He was born July 14, 1925, in Monroe, Mich. to Will and August (Finley) Graves. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. A resident of Okeechobee since 1959, he was a member of The Gathering.
J.R. was a kind and compassionate man who loved his family. He had a passion for bass fishing and, in their younger days, he and his wife spent many hours on Lake O.
Having grown up in Tennessee, J.R. moved his young family to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 1949, where he worked for J.N. McArthur Dairy. The family relocated to Okeechobee in 1959, when J.R. was assigned the job of foreman to oversee construction of the first "Big Mac" dairy barn north of town. He later worked for Charles McArthur Dairies and Life Services. After retirement he and his wife lived in Lakeport, Florida for a time where J.R. became a fishing guide.
J.R. was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, John and Carolyn Graves; sisters, Margaret Dinkins and Helen Alecia.
He is survived by his three children, Anna (David) King and Billy (Yvonne) Graves, all of Okeechobee, and Phyllis (Danny) Pursell, of Georgia; five grandchildren, Brian (Denise) Pursell, Christie Pursell, Kimmy (Jason) Tucker, Rosanna (John) Schachtele, and Jimmy King; nine great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and sisters, Kate Tanner and Dorothy Henry.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery.
