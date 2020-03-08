James T. "Jim" Miller passed away on Feb. 25, 2020. Jim was born in McKees Rocks, Pa. He and Bobbie, his wife of 50 years, moved to Pompano Beach, Fla. in 1968. In 1999, they moved to Buckhead Ridge.
Jim was a small engine mechanic for American Equipment in Pompano. When he moved to Buckhead Ridge, he worked at the VFW Post 9528 as a janitor. Then he went to work as a spray truck driver for Buckhead Ridge Mosquito Control, where he was still employed at the time he passed.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; daughters, Debra Latoch, Pam Hundly (Mike) and Lynn Purgave (Jimmy); four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at VFW 9528.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 8, 2020