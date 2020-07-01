CLEWISTON â€" James William Mahoney passed away June 27, 2020 at Hospice by the Sea in Boca Raton.

He was born Nov. 9, 1965 in Belle Glade, Florida, to the late George William and Jimmie Lou (Summerlin) Mahoney. He was a self-employed Cattle Truck Driver for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, growing up on the family ranch and spending time with family.

James leaves behind his loving mother, Jimmie Lou Mahoney; son, Jake William Mahoney and his wife Alyssia of Jena, La.; one grandson, Brantley William Mahoney; two sisters, Kimberly Royal and her husband Carroll of Clewiston, Fla., Belinda Royal and her husband Frank of Lake City, Fla.; one brother, George William Mahoney, Jr. and his wife Debbie of Cloutierville, La.; nieces, Jennifer Royal Herring and her husband Jessie of Clewiston, Fla., Mary Royal of Okeechobee, Fla., Danielle Barns of Clarence, La.; nephews, Jared Walker and his wife Ashley of Clarence, La., James Clayton Royal of Lake City, Fla., James Crawford Royal and his wife Jade of Bannockburn, Ill., Johnathan Royal and his wife Stephanie of Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., Shaun Mahoney of Cloutierville, La.; great nieces and nephews, Amy Herring, Jacob Herring, Hannah Harris, Jace Walker, Eli Walker, Brynn Barns, Jonny Royal, Jenna Royal, Jaycee Royal, Jaxson Royal; multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.

James was preceded in death by his father, George William Mahoney; nephew, John Clayton Royal; grandparents, James Clayton and Elion Woodham Summerlin, and Clarence and Flossie Jeans.

He was a loving father, son, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him.

Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.







