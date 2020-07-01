1/
James William Mahoney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James William Mahoney, 54
CLEWISTON - James William Mahoney passed away June 27, 2020 at Hospice by the Sea in Boca Raton.
He was born Nov. 9, 1965 in Belle Glade, Florida, to the late George William and Jimmie Lou (Summerlin) Mahoney. He was a self-employed Cattle Truck Driver for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, growing up on the family ranch and spending time with family.
James leaves behind his loving mother, Jimmie Lou Mahoney; son, Jake William Mahoney and his wife Alyssia of Jena, La.; one grandson, Brantley William Mahoney; two sisters, Kimberly Royal and her husband Carroll of Clewiston, Fla., Belinda Royal and her husband Frank of Lake City, Fla.; one brother, George William Mahoney, Jr. and his wife Debbie of Cloutierville, La.; nieces, Jennifer Royal Herring and her husband Jessie of Clewiston, Fla., Mary Royal of Okeechobee, Fla., Danielle Barns of Clarence, La.; nephews, Jared Walker and his wife Ashley of Clarence, La., James Clayton Royal of Lake City, Fla., James Crawford Royal and his wife Jade of Bannockburn, Ill., Johnathan Royal and his wife Stephanie of Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., Shaun Mahoney of Cloutierville, La.; great nieces and nephews, Amy Herring, Jacob Herring, Hannah Harris, Jace Walker, Eli Walker, Brynn Barns, Jonny Royal, Jenna Royal, Jaycee Royal, Jaxson Royal; multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.
James was preceded in death by his father, George William Mahoney; nephew, John Clayton Royal; grandparents, James Clayton and Elion Woodham Summerlin, and Clarence and Flossie Jeans.
He was a loving father, son, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him.
Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
438 E. Sugarland Hwy.
Clewiston, FL 33440-3126
(863) 983-9411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 1, 2020
Jimmy was such a loving and witty person, I enjoyed many years of friendship and laughs and will always cherish his memory, Jimmy Lou and family you are in my prayers, I love you all!! Jake keep making your dad proud
Stephanie Attales
Friend
July 1, 2020
To both Kim & Belinda & Jennifer, my condolensces on Jimmy's passing.
Helen Murray
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved