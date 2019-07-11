Jane Anne Guerrero

Guest Book
  • "Loosing a loved one is never easy so please accept my..."
    - C Jasper
  • "My heartfelt condolences to the family Guerrero. May Gods..."
    - Sylvia
  • "I am sending your family my condolences for their loss. May..."
  • "July 8, 2019 To family and friends Jane. May the God of all..."
    - Lizzie
  • " May theGod comfort strengthen your family during this..."
    - S H
Service Information
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL
33935-5072
(863)-675-2125
Obituary
Jane Anne Guerrero died early Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Lehigh, Fla. after a long battle with cancer.
Jane was born on Sept. 16, 1952 to Charles and Pauline (Dray) Herrington in Carrollton, Ohio. She worked as a bank teller and then as a scale house attendant for Waste Management, then Lee County. She was a loving and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and was an active member of Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and oldest sister, Sarah Heflick.
She is survived by her husband, Atilano Guerrero; her daughters, Laura (Charles) Phillips, Julie (Jeffrey) McGirt, and Katie (Joshua) Warthen; her grandchildren, Grace and Emery McGirt; her siblings, Carolyn Nihart, Larry Herrington, Shirley Herrington, Charlene Cogdill, Marjorie Wilson, John Herrington, Roger Herrington, Twyla Lester, Carl Herrington, and Clark Herrington; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours were on Monday, July 8, 2018 from 5pm – 7 p.m. at Akin Davis Funeral Home in LaBelle. Service was on Tuesday, July 9, 2018 at 9 a.m. at Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church. Graveside service followed at Fort Denaud Cemetery.
The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers in her memory.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 11, 2019
