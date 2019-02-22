Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane F. Sills. View Sign



Jane was born in Clewiston to the late Gerald and Martha Flynn. She was of the Christian Faith. She worked at the Okeechobee School System as a cafeteria worker and bus driver. She also worked at the Eckerd Youth Development Center for several years. She had a love for the youth of the community and wanted to make sure that they were well provided for. Jane also had a love for dancing. She loved taking care of Jazlynn Colon and Colleen Harper Albritton, her two great grandchildren.

Jane was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald Benefield and Gerald Flynn; as well as her sister, Joann Flynn. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Charles (Charlene) Sills; son, Daniel Sills; and daughter, Lisa Sills; long life friend, Joyce J. Lira (Sis); sister-in law, Betty Flynn; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Seawinds Funeral Home, 3833 SE 18th Terrace, Okeechobee, FL 34974. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Okeechobee.

