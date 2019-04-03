OKEECHOBEE - Jane M. Gamble passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane M. Gamble.
Jane was born in Bridgeport, Conn., to the late John and Anna Lesak. She was of the Catholic faith. She worked as a factory worker in Connecticut, before moving to Florida in 1992. Jane enjoyed cooking and making crafts. She enjoyed spending time with her family while camping.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald Gamble. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Donald G. Gamble, Jr. (Roberta); daughters, Donna Liddle (Jeffrey), Kathleen Nastu (Chris) and Jean Gamble. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 901 SW 6th St., Okeechobee, FL 34974.
Online condolences may be shared at www.okeechobeeseawinds.com
Seawinds Funeral Home
3833 SE 18th Terrace
Okeechobee, FL 34974
(863) 357-7283
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 3, 2019