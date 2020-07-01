Janet Diane Brizius, 72
MOORE HAVEN - Janet Diane Brizius of Moore Haven, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2020. Janet was born in Evansville, Indiana to Garland and Anna (Clement) Brizius.
She graduated from Castle High School in 1966. Janet worked as a US Postal Carrier for many years, first in Newburgh, Indiana, then in Moore Haven, Florida where she moved in 1992.
Surviving Janet are daughters, Gena Antonopoulos (Tony) of Indianapolis, Ind. and Deanna Smith (Gary) of Clermont, Fla.; son, David Brizius of Moore Haven, Fla.; brother, Charles "David" Brizius of Newburgh, Ind.; and four grandchildren, Alexander and Nicolette Antonopoulos, and Lydia and Liam Smith.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Garland Charles Brizius (2012) and Anna Ruth Brizius (2013).
Janet was a founding member of Oak Hill Christian Center in Evansville, Ind. and more recently a member at Living Waters Fellowship in Moore Haven, Fla. Janet's love of babies was most evident in her passion to foster newborns.
Memorial Services to celebrate her life are scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 29, 2020 at Moore Haven Park, across from Glades County Public Library and 9 a.m. on July 18, 2020 at God's Garden, 120 W. Water St., Newburgh, Ind. Masks will be required at these services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Potter's Wheel Inner City Mission by sending a check to 333 Jefferson Ave., Evansville, IN 47713 or online at https://www.potterswheelministries.com/
.
To share condolences online, visit Janet's obituary on https://www.titzerfuneralhomes.com/obituaries
.