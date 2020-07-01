1/
Janet Diane Brizius
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Diane Brizius, 72
MOORE HAVEN - Janet Diane Brizius of Moore Haven, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2020. Janet was born in Evansville, Indiana to Garland and Anna (Clement) Brizius.
She graduated from Castle High School in 1966. Janet worked as a US Postal Carrier for many years, first in Newburgh, Indiana, then in Moore Haven, Florida where she moved in 1992.
Surviving Janet are daughters, Gena Antonopoulos (Tony) of Indianapolis, Ind. and Deanna Smith (Gary) of Clermont, Fla.; son, David Brizius of Moore Haven, Fla.; brother, Charles "David" Brizius of Newburgh, Ind.; and four grandchildren, Alexander and Nicolette Antonopoulos, and Lydia and Liam Smith.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Garland Charles Brizius (2012) and Anna Ruth Brizius (2013).
Janet was a founding member of Oak Hill Christian Center in Evansville, Ind. and more recently a member at Living Waters Fellowship in Moore Haven, Fla. Janet's love of babies was most evident in her passion to foster newborns.
Memorial Services to celebrate her life are scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 29, 2020 at Moore Haven Park, across from Glades County Public Library and 9 a.m. on July 18, 2020 at God's Garden, 120 W. Water St., Newburgh, Ind. Masks will be required at these services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Potter's Wheel Inner City Mission by sending a check to 333 Jefferson Ave., Evansville, IN 47713 or online at https://www.potterswheelministries.com/.
To share condolences online, visit Janet's obituary on https://www.titzerfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved