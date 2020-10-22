Janet M. Fenner, 78

LABELLE - Janet M. Fenner, a longtime resident of Labelle and cancer survivor, passed away Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 after fighting the good fight against a difficult illness in accordance with her devout Catholic faith.

Janet is survived by her three children from her first marriage with Dr. Robert E. Stoner, Lauren, Jeffery, and Jonathan; seven grandchildren; brother, Tom Mandra (aka. Andre Mandre); and her second husband, Phillip C. Fenner.

Janet was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Alfonso and Theresa Mandra. She moved to Mifflintown, Pa. in high school then went to nursing school in Harrisburg. After nursing school, Janet moved with her husband Dr. Stoner to Baltimore County where she raised her three children while continuing to earn her Bachelors then Masters degrees in Clinical Psychology.

Janet and Phillip moved to Labelle from Miami in the early 1990's where she started Labelle Counseling Center. Janet was known by her patients for her compassion, dedication, and willingness to take on families and individuals turned away by other practices due to their modest financial circumstances. When she wasn't treating her patients, Janet was a voracious reader, an international traveler, and lover of all things cats.

A funeral service was held for Janet on Tuesday, October 20th at 10 a.m. at the St Raphael Catholic Church in Lehigh Acres.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Caloosa Humane Society in Labelle.







