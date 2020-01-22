Okeechobee - Jason Adam Egli died Jan. 16, 2020. He was born Oct. 25, 1982 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to John and Doris (Swatsworth) Egli. He graduated from Williamsport High School and earned his master's degree at Bloomsburg University.
A resident of Okeechobee since 2009, he coached the boys' basketball team and taught at Okeechobee High School. He had a true passion for teaching and his students. He loved playing his guitar and was a member of The Department and Walking Wounded bands. An avid Steelers and Penguin fan, he also enjoyed participating in sports, and loved riding around in his Mustang.
Mr. Egli was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Bates.
He is survived by his parents, John and Doris Egli, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania; brother, Jim Bates (Maureen), of New Jersey; sisters, Betsy Horton (Jim), Kathy Wagner (Ron), and Tonya Stitely (Deron), all of Pennsylvania; and many nephews, niece, and many friends.
Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at His Church, 1167 Linda Rd., Okeechobee, FL 34974.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to His Church.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 22, 2020