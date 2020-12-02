Jean E. "Granny" Johnson, 92
Okeechobee - Jean E. Johnson died November 28, 2020. She was born September 28, 1928 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Homer J. Calvert and Fannie Bell Kinser Calvert. A resident of Okeechobee since the 1970s, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Her favorite pastime was watching softball.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Donald O. Johnson.
She is survived by her children, Donna Moorman (Tom), of Bonita Springs, Deborah Lawlis (Wymon), of Okeechobee, and Donald Johnson, of Martinsville, Indiana; brother, Homer Calvert, Jr., of Plainfield, Indiana; grandchildren, Gina Negron, Jason Lawlis, Tommie Moorman, Tim Moorman, Dylan Moorman, and Kae Johnson; great grandchildren, Justin Negron, Chad Negron, Josh Lawlis, Jacob Lawlis, Jordan Lawlis, Ahlora Johnson, Thomas Moorman, Cassandra Moorman, and Tyrus Moorman; and great granddaughter, Elena Negron.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
