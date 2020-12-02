1/1
Jean E. "Granny" Johnson
Jean E. "Granny" Johnson, 92
Okeechobee - Jean E. Johnson died November 28, 2020. She was born September 28, 1928 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Homer J. Calvert and Fannie Bell Kinser Calvert. A resident of Okeechobee since the 1970s, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Her favorite pastime was watching softball.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Donald O. Johnson.
She is survived by her children, Donna Moorman (Tom), of Bonita Springs, Deborah Lawlis (Wymon), of Okeechobee, and Donald Johnson, of Martinsville, Indiana; brother, Homer Calvert, Jr., of Plainfield, Indiana; grandchildren, Gina Negron, Jason Lawlis, Tommie Moorman, Tim Moorman, Dylan Moorman, and Kae Johnson; great grandchildren, Justin Negron, Chad Negron, Josh Lawlis, Jacob Lawlis, Jordan Lawlis, Ahlora Johnson, Thomas Moorman, Cassandra Moorman, and Tyrus Moorman; and great granddaughter, Elena Negron.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



Published in Lake Okeechobee News and SouthCentralLife.com on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
