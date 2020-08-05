Jeanette Louise McClure, 78
Okeechobee - Jeanette Louise McClure died July 27, 2020. She was born December 31, 1941 in Miami to Laymon and Marguerite (Macomber) Corbitt. A resident of Okeechobee for 40 years, she enjoyed gardening and going to the casino. She treasured time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. McClure was preceded in death by her husband, Mack McClure; son, Thomas Arnold, Jr.; grandson, Bobby Stewart, Jr.; granddaughter, Nicole Arnold; twin sister, Annette Helton; brother, Carl Johnson; sister, Dorothy Harris; and niece, Tammy Tucker.
She is survived by her son, Donny Arnold, of Okeechobee; daughter, Pamela Stewart (Robert), of Georgia; grandchildren, Amie Pelt, Jeremy Arnold, Joshua Arnold, Thomas David Arnold, III, Ryan Arnold, Rylie Arnold, Tiffany Tucker, James Tucker, Jaden Pelt, Morgan Pelt, Madison Pelt, and Destiny Pelt; great grandchildren, Michaela Pelt, Bobby Pelt, Jeremy Arnold, Jr., and Kenzie Arnold; brother, Jeffrey Devaney (Laurie); nephews, Thomas Reid, Tim Tucker, Bruce Johnson, Carl Johnson, Jr., and Edward Tucker; and niece, Valerie Johnson; and thanks to Ancestry DNA newly found niece and nephew, Joel Macdonald and Melissa Morris.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery.
