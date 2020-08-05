1/1
Jeanette Louise McClure
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Louise McClure, 78
Okeechobee - Jeanette Louise McClure died July 27, 2020. She was born December 31, 1941 in Miami to Laymon and Marguerite (Macomber) Corbitt. A resident of Okeechobee for 40 years, she enjoyed gardening and going to the casino. She treasured time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. McClure was preceded in death by her husband, Mack McClure; son, Thomas Arnold, Jr.; grandson, Bobby Stewart, Jr.; granddaughter, Nicole Arnold; twin sister, Annette Helton; brother, Carl Johnson; sister, Dorothy Harris; and niece, Tammy Tucker.
She is survived by her son, Donny Arnold, of Okeechobee; daughter, Pamela Stewart (Robert), of Georgia; grandchildren, Amie Pelt, Jeremy Arnold, Joshua Arnold, Thomas David Arnold, III, Ryan Arnold, Rylie Arnold, Tiffany Tucker, James Tucker, Jaden Pelt, Morgan Pelt, Madison Pelt, and Destiny Pelt; great grandchildren, Michaela Pelt, Bobby Pelt, Jeremy Arnold, Jr., and Kenzie Arnold; brother, Jeffrey Devaney (Laurie); nephews, Thomas Reid, Tim Tucker, Bruce Johnson, Carl Johnson, Jr., and Edward Tucker; and niece, Valerie Johnson; and thanks to Ancestry DNA newly found niece and nephew, Joel Macdonald and Melissa Morris.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved