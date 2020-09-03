Jeannette Beatty Asbed
Jeannette Beatty Asbed of Naples passed away on July 29th after a feisty battle against COVID-19. Predeceased by her beloved husband Norig, she leaves behind three daughters: Mary Dotson and husband Richard of Oakton, VA; Christine Coakley and husband John, and Kathleen Keating Thomas and husband Jay, all of Duxbury, MA; step-son Greg Asbed and wife Laura Germino of LaBelle, FL; and step-daughter Carolyn Talarr and husband Erik MacDonald of Beaverton, OR; six grandchildren: John, Kevin, and Katherine Coakley, Reilly Keating, Isaiah Asbed and Annabel MacDonald; her sister-in-law Cathy Beatty, and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Jeannette was raised in Jamaica Plain, MA. She attended Radcliffe College and then the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, breaking into what was then a predominantly male profession. She continued in this career to retirement, owning her own independent pharmacy, working in commercial chains, editing pharmaceutical literature and working in hospital pharmacies. As the wife of a real estate developer, she actively managed his business. She also completed a business administration certificate from Radcliffe and studied theology at Providence College, simply for the love of learning.
Jeannette married Edward Keating and raised their daughters in Duxbury, MA. She moved to Rockville, Maryland in the early 1990s, where she met her second husband, Norig Asbed. Upon retirement, they moved to Easton, Maryland, then to Naples, Florida where they became involved in the Armenian community and made many close friends.
Her life was marked by tolerance, active volunteering, lifelong learning, and a love of travel. She was a volunteer at the Naples Alzheimer's Support Network and long served as an alumna leader for Radcliffe College, holding various leadership roles since her graduation. Having struggled against gender-bias in her own education, Jeannette co-chaired her 50th class reunion, intentionally arranging for the class photo to be taken in the Harvard Lamont Library, where female students had been barred from studying during her undergraduate days.
Jeannette's enthusiasm led her to teach English and mentor several immigrants to American citizenship. She also guided many women to expand their professional achievements. Jeannette found joy in her church, St. Monica's Episcopal Church of Naples, and over the past few years studied the basis of Christian faith at the graduate level through the Education for Ministry program. She was proud of her stepson Greg and his wife Laura, whose work with the Coalition of Immokalee Workers brought to light social injustice among farm workers in Florida. Together with Norig and later her daughters, she enjoyed traveling throughout the US and the world. Jeannette adored her grandchildren and enjoyed discussing new books with them and learning about their interests.
Her family is proud of this extraordinary woman who always endeavored to make the world a kinder place. A memorial service will be held on Zoom. Details will be on https://www.fullernaples.com
. Donations in Jeannette's memory may be made to St. Monica's Episcopal Church, 7070 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34119 or to the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, 110 S 2nd St, Immokalee, FL 34142 (electronic donations accepted at https://bit.ly/3kivFuP
).