Vero Beach - Jeannie Robertson Goings Stump tragically passed away on Feb. 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 28, 1948 in Miami.

A graduate of Okeechobee High School with the Class of 1967. She worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company for 23 years and was a member of First Baptist Church of Okeechobee. She was a creative person and enjoyed crafts and sewing.

Mrs. Stump was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Burt Robertson; brother, Gary Robertson; and nephews, Wayne Revel and Russell Revel.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Lee Goings, III (Cindy), of Tampa, and Tyler Stump, of Vero Beach; sisters, Shirley Revel (Russell), of Smyrna, Del., and Cathy Miles (Gary), of Okeechobee; niece, Sheryl Poore, of Smyrna, Del.; ten grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be 4 – 6 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Mark McCarter officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





400 North Parrott Avenue

Okeechobee , FL 34972

