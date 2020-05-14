Or Copy this URL to Share

DOB: 12/12/1957

DOD: 05/02/2020

Born: Memphis, TN

Survived by wife, Debbie of 46 years; son, Jeffery L. Russom, Jr. (daughter-in-law, Andrea Martinez Russom); and daughter, Nicole McClenithan (partner, Nick Henry); six grandkids, Jeffery, Thomas and Lani Conley, Jeffery L. III, Leyla and Mia Russom. Surviving siblings, Danny and Kenny Russom, Rosemary Kelly and Jodie Mills. Proceeded in death by parents, Thomas and Ann Russom; brothers, Stanley and Roger Russom.

Jeff was an avid Nascar fan. He loved to fish and spend time with his family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store