Colorado - Jeffrey Hilliard was one of a kind. Born Dec. 21, 1966 in Orlando to his parents, Harold Lee Hilliard Sr. and Rebecca Lee (Jacobs) Hilliard, and raised in the small town of Okeechobee where he graduated from Okeechobee High School in 1985. Following graduation, he entered the Navy (1985-1989) where he met his beautiful wife, Tammie. They served a short time together before deciding to marry on Feb. 19, 1989 and start their family.

Jeff was a Jack of all trades, he was known as the Deputy, a Lieutenant Corrections Officer, CPT, and Major. He ventured into the trucking business with his father, Harold Lee Hilliard Sr. Eventually he turned into a businessman, owning his own RV repair business in Okeechobee. In 2006 Jeff, his wife Tammie, and their two children, Nick and Andre moved to Colorado for a fresh start, and new opportunities. He began working with UPS, starting as a preloader, and was shortly promoted to Manager. He had moved on to Reddy Ice to become the plant manager in 2015. In his spare time, he loved to fish, golf, and ride his Harley with his wife all over Colorado.

Jeff was the man who excelled at everything he did, but most importantly he excelled at being a husband, father, and PopPop to Dominic, Alena and Kehanna.

He's gone to be with the Lord, on Nov. 17, 2019 after battling cancer for the third time.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Tammie; daughter, Andre and her husband Adrian Barbour; son, Nick and his wife Kristen Hilliard; parents, Harold Sr. and Rebecca; siblings, Harold Jr, Walt (Kim), and DeeDee (David) McIntyre.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery.

