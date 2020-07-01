OKEECHOBEE â€" Jeffrey J. Jones died peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, with his wife Susan at his side in their Log Harbor, Lake Home in Okeechobee, Florida.
Jeff was born on July 23, 1940 to Raymond and Sarah (Fowler) Jones in Warren, Ohio. He graduated from Charles F. Brush High School in 1958 and earned his BA degree in Psychology, with a minor in Religious Studies, from Hope College, Holland, Mich. in 1962. He began his career in the Retail Apparel industry with his job at Macyâ€™s in 1962, where he met his first wife of 28 years, Patricia Ann Jones, with whom he had a son and daughter.
Working his way up from elevator operator at Macys, Jeff built an extremely successful career in the area of distribution center design and process, serving in an executive capacity at Winkelmanâ€™s, Fashion Bar and eventually retiring from Casual Corner as Executive Vice President. He then completed his corporate career as Construction Consultant for the J Crew Clothing Chain for whom he implemented innovative merchandise distribution solutions in their newly built warehouse operation in Hendersonville, N.C. Not content to sit on his laurels in retirement Jeff established his own successful home repair business called Honey Do Pros in Hendersonville, N.C. During this time he lived with his long term companion Juanita Lusk until her death.
Jeff married Susan Frazier in 2012, and they enjoyed the rest of his life together by spending time outdoors, traveling, fishing, laughing, and socializing with their large circle of friends.
Throughout his life Jeff liked to stay busy and always took ownership of any job or task he took on. He actively participated in his community and social circles, such as his neighborhood association where he was Secretary and Treasurer, his APA pool league and the local, state and national Republican Party. In all areas of his life, he was appreciated for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was a sophisticated stock market investor, and loved to fish, golf, play poker and solve crossword puzzles. He was also an avid movie lover and a collector of books by John D McDonald, Trevanian and later in his life Louis Lâ€™Amour. In his early 70â€™s Jeff recommitted to his spiritual life through baptism in holy waters, which improved his life satisfaction and self-confidence.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Sarah (Fowler) Jones; his brother, Jon; his companion, Juanita Lusk; and beloved dog, Spicer.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Frazier-(Winstead) Jones; his former wife, Patricia (Jagodzinski) Jones; his son, Michael Jones and his wife Debra of Austin, Texa; his daughter; Monica (Jones) and her husband Marcos de Borges of Seattle, Wash.; grandson, Benjamin Jones-Rice; sister, Nicole (Jones) and her husband Mike Sefton and their children Aimee (Sefton) and her husband Emilio Soto and Robin Sefton of Ann Arbor, Mich.; his step-daughters, Crystal and her husband Adam Fulford Sr.of Supply, N.C. and Beth Winstead-Vachon of Nashville, Tenn.; step-granddaughter, Amber and her husband Dillon Preister of Greenville, N.C.; step-grandson, Adam Fulford Jr. of Supply, N.C.; his former sister-in-law, Rosemary (Jagodzinski) Jaramillo and her children Enrique Jaramillo, Andres Jaramillo and Blanca Jaramillo Rincars; and beloved dogs, Duke and Sammy.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 1, 2020.