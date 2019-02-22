Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Campbell. View Sign

Okeechobee - Jerry Campbell, former owner of Like New Appliances, graduated to go home to be with the Lord on Feb. 17, 2019.

Those who knew him well saw a man with a big heart. Because of his love for people he made many contributions to the community. After years of hard work, he retired and settled in at the Big O RV Resort where he enjoyed riding his golf cart around and visiting with people. Whenever he encountered sick or crippled people, he would always say a silent prayer for them.

He was a thankful and happy man who loved Jesus.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at the Gathering, 1735 SW 24th AVE, Okeechobee FL 34974, with Pastor Mike Brown officiating. Private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





400 North Parrott Avenue

Okeechobee , FL 34972

