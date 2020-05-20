OKEECHOBEE - Jerry Dean Vanderhoff passed away on May 6, 2020 in Vero Beach, Fla.

Jerry was born in Anchorage, Alaska to Dean L. and Lula Vanderhoff on March 5, 1952.

He was a 26 year resident of Alaska where he managed grocery stores. He moved to Washington at age 26 and then to Florida at age 28. He then became a tile & marble mechanic. He was an avid lobster catcher and also loved ocean fishing and Lake "O" fishing. He moved to Okeechobee several years ago.

He was a wonderful Christian man and loved teaching from the Bible and singing in church.

He was a very loving husband, father, son, grandpa, brother, uncle with many cousins and friends who loved and will miss him very much.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Bonnie G. Vanderhoff; stepfather, Don Lind; and mother, Lula Lind of Tualitan, Oregon; son, Daniel R. Vanderhoff of W.P.B., Fla.; daughter, Keri Renee Vanderhoff of Maryville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Luke, Mary, Shay and Lily Vanderhoff; brothers, Ron L. Vanderhoff, Ken Vanderhoff and Gary Vanderhoff; sisters, Cindy Lowe, Barbara Peterson and Benda Thompson.

A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.







