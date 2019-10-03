Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Joseph Vayda. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM 9912 S.E. 126th Blvd. 34974 (County Road 15B) View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jesse Joseph Vayda, beloved son and brother, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

Jesse was born in Fort Lauderdale. Jesse's family moved to Okeechobee when he was 10 years old. He attended Okeechobee High School.

He worked as a carpenter for Ralph Pascarella.

Jesse had a killer smile and people were drawn to him. Everyone who met him, liked him. He had a big heart.

Jesse enjoyed hanging out with his friends and with his mother. He loved his dog, Munchie.

Jesse is survived by his mother, Darline Vayda of Okeechobee; sister, Tracyn Vayda of Fort Lauderdale; grandparents, Greg and Teresa Vayda of Fort Lauderdale and Jeanette Lauck of Arizona; great grandmother, Jeri Adraiance; and, a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Chris Vayda.

A celebration of Jesse's life is planned for Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. at the ranch where Jesse worked, 9912 S.E. 126th Blvd. 34974 (County Road 15B). Signs will be placed on U.S. 441 S.E. and State Road 710 to help direct visitors to the ranch.





