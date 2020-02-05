Okeechobee - Jesus Torres died Jan. 31, 2020. He was born May 17, 1989 in Fort Pierce to Rutilo Torres and Lucinda Hornack Torres. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was the owner/operator of T-Top Auto Detailing. He enjoyed fishing, music, and eating.
Mr. Torres was preceded in death by his mother, Lucinda Torres; and his unborn baby.
He is survived by his father, Rutilo Torres; girlfriend, Nayeny Ruiz, both of Okeechobee; sisters, San Juanita Lopez (Carlos), of Jupiter, Angelica Garcia (Felipe), of Okeechobee, Patricia Precidolo (Antonio), of Vero Beach, and Elvia Casas (Margarito), of Okeechobee; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Church of Our Saviour. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 5, 2020