LABELLE - Jewel Lee Ballard passed away May 20, 2019 in LaBelle.
She was born Feb. 12, 1933 in Wauchula, Fla., to the late William Clyde and the late Ruby Helen (Green) Hall. Jewel married Perry M. Ballard, Sr.; he preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2006. She was a long-time member of the LaBelle Church of God. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, who will be dearly missed.
Jewel is survived by her children, Perry M. Ballard, II and his wife Bonetta, Joan Phillips; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren; and her church family.
Celebration of Jewel's life was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at LaBelle Church of God, where Rev. Cliff Gobble will preside. Burial was in Fort Denaud Cemetery next to her husband. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at Akin-Davis Funeral Home.
