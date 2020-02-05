Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Elliott. View Sign Service Information Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee 400 North Parrott Avenue Okeechobee , FL 34972 (863)-763-1994 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home Service 11:00 AM Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

L. James "Jim" Elliott arrived at his heavenly home on Feb. 1, 2020. He was born in Rochester, N.Y. on Sept. 2, 1943 and moved to Okeechobee, Fla. as a young teenager. Jim eventually settled in Basinger, Fla. where he resided for over 50 years. There was no place he'd rather live.

He took great delight in all his "work"; be it his dedicated career in the dairy service industry for over 40 years or showcasing his great artistic talent for crafting handmade knives. He was a member of the Florida Knifemaker's Association and The Knifemaker's Guild, a national organization he was honored to represent.

Jim was frequently found lending a working hand to others in need, whether for his own family or even for those he did not know. His family is especially proud of the work he dedicated to rebuilding homes for families in Guatemala after an earthquake in 1978.

For over 45 years, Jim has expertly managed his own orchid nursery, which is now home to over 3,500 orchids of all varieties. He was also a proud member of the Highlands Orchid Society for 14 years and has won countless awards and honors for his beautiful orchids.

Jim's life and relationships with others are evidence of his first and most important love, which was for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jim always treated others with patience and kindness, was an enemy to no one, was always humble and brought with him a calming presence to all situations. He never failed to show gentleness and wisdom in his encounters with others. Jim was a member of the Basinger Christian Brethren Church.

Jim was a man of few words, but his unwavering love was in no short supply for his family, especially his beloved wife and helpmate of 56 wonderful years, Dianne Elliott. Jim is also survived by his sons, Victor Elliott (Jennifer) and Robert Elliott (Josie); daughter, Gail Elliott (Skip); granddaughters, Jennifer Tewksbury (Cameron), Andie Reese Elliott and Sarah Bobst (Jeff); grandson, Nick Thompson (Allie); two great grandsons, Jeffery and Cameron Bobst; brother, Sonny Elliott; sister, Kathy McGee (Tommy), brother-in-law Lindy Farrell; and a host of nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harry B. and Evelyn M. Elliott; and his sister, Evelyn Farrell.

The family will be celebrating Jim's triumphant life on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Basinger Cemetery.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





L. James "Jim" Elliott arrived at his heavenly home on Feb. 1, 2020. He was born in Rochester, N.Y. on Sept. 2, 1943 and moved to Okeechobee, Fla. as a young teenager. Jim eventually settled in Basinger, Fla. where he resided for over 50 years. There was no place he'd rather live.He took great delight in all his "work"; be it his dedicated career in the dairy service industry for over 40 years or showcasing his great artistic talent for crafting handmade knives. He was a member of the Florida Knifemaker's Association and The Knifemaker's Guild, a national organization he was honored to represent.Jim was frequently found lending a working hand to others in need, whether for his own family or even for those he did not know. His family is especially proud of the work he dedicated to rebuilding homes for families in Guatemala after an earthquake in 1978.For over 45 years, Jim has expertly managed his own orchid nursery, which is now home to over 3,500 orchids of all varieties. He was also a proud member of the Highlands Orchid Society for 14 years and has won countless awards and honors for his beautiful orchids.Jim's life and relationships with others are evidence of his first and most important love, which was for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jim always treated others with patience and kindness, was an enemy to no one, was always humble and brought with him a calming presence to all situations. He never failed to show gentleness and wisdom in his encounters with others. Jim was a member of the Basinger Christian Brethren Church.Jim was a man of few words, but his unwavering love was in no short supply for his family, especially his beloved wife and helpmate of 56 wonderful years, Dianne Elliott. Jim is also survived by his sons, Victor Elliott (Jennifer) and Robert Elliott (Josie); daughter, Gail Elliott (Skip); granddaughters, Jennifer Tewksbury (Cameron), Andie Reese Elliott and Sarah Bobst (Jeff); grandson, Nick Thompson (Allie); two great grandsons, Jeffery and Cameron Bobst; brother, Sonny Elliott; sister, Kathy McGee (Tommy), brother-in-law Lindy Farrell; and a host of nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harry B. and Evelyn M. Elliott; and his sister, Evelyn Farrell.The family will be celebrating Jim's triumphant life on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Basinger Cemetery.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972. Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close