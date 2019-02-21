LABELE - James A. Oates passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Oates.
He was born Dec. 12, 1940 in Elyria, Ohio. He was a resident of Labelle since 1988. Jim was a truck driver for 41 years and proud Teamster. He was a member of the First Christain Church and member of the South Central Florida Car Club. He had a passion for restoring old cars with his bare hands and loved to talk " anything cars" with everyone.
Survivors include his daughters, Tarellee Oates of Elyria, Jodi Lynn Macdonald of Grafton; son, James Oates, Jr. of Elyria; stepson, Keith Szczepanski of Elyria; stepdauhgters, Terri Szczepanski of Avon Lake and Darlene Alaimo of Church Hill; 14 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a twin sister Joyce Byers of Elryia.
He was prceded in death by his wife, Joyce Oates (nee Alexander) in 2005; and a son, Baby Billy.
We all know how much Jim loved all things about trucks/cars, so all who wish to honor him are invited to check out a car show, auction or swapmeat and enjoy the day like he did.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 21, 2019