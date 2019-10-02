Okeechobee - Jimmie Lester Johnson died Sept. 29, 2019. He was born July 5, 1946 in Elba, Ala. to Cubie Lester Johnson and Rosie Bell (Sims) Johnson.
He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. A resident of Okeechobee over 20 years, he was a truck driver. He enjoyed wood carving, prospecting for gold, gardening, and raising animals.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his brother, Daniel Johnson, of Okeechobee; and sister, Bettie Jean Luallen, of Wauchula.
No services will be held.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 2, 2019