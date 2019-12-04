Okeechobee - Jimmy Dean Johnson died Nov. 30, 2019. He was born June 21, 1954, in Pahokee. He was a resident of Okeechobee since 1981.
Jimmy enjoyed being outdoors fishing, hunting and camping. He was a member of the Okeechobee Airboat Association. He was employed with Quail Creek Plantation for 27 years.
To have known Jimmy Rigged is to know that he lived simply, behaved humbly, gave generously, thought intelligently, acted kindly, spoke truthfully and loved sincerely.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his daughter, Doyline Johnson; father, Doyle Johnson and brothers, Terry Johnson and Tommy Johnson. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Loraine Johnson of Okeechobee; sons, Jay Michael Johnson and Jimmy Johnson, both of Okeechobee, Eric (Regina) Rickenbach of South Carolina; daughter, Christi (Shawn) Bartelme of Jupiter; grandchildren, Jayce, Peyton, Ethan, Carlin, Sadie, Gavin, Skyler and Riley; sister, Lisa Langford; and mother, Earline Holland of Okeechobee; as well as many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, P.O. Box 1538, Okeechobee, FL 34973 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Visitation will be held Fri., Dec. 6, 2019, from 2 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 4, 2019