Okeechobee - Jimmy Harrold Hayes died March 10, 2020. He was born May 26, 1948 in Ozark, Alabama to James and Maudie (Hines) Hayes. A resident of Okeechobee since 1953, he was a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. He proudly served our country in the United States Army.
He loved being around people and was well known as a flirt. He enjoyed playing the slots and going on trips.
Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his siblings, George, Lewis, Calvin, and Frances.
He is survived by his wife of over 42 years, Dotty Hayes, of Okeechobee; son, Harold Hayes, of Alabama; brother, Allen Hayes; and sister, Linda Wilson (Ray), all of Okeechobee.
No services will be held.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, Florida 34973.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 13, 2020