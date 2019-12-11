Clewiston - Jimmy "Jamie" Woodrow Varnadore died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at his home. He was born Jan. 24, 1961 in Clewiston.
Mr. Varnadore is survived by his grandmother, Frances Benefield, of Clewiston; sisters, Heather Bundshuh (Larry), of Jacksonville and Meghan Bomann (Reade), of Bonifay; nephews, Jared and Travis; nieces, Jessica and Emily; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Private family services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 11, 2019