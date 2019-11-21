Joan Etherton Sealey-Walker passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Oakbrook Nursing Home in LaBelle.
Joanie grew up in Moore Haven with her grandparents, Harvey and Minnie Gothard-Etherton and her sister, Phyllis. She was predeceased by all three. Joanie retired with Florida State, having worked with the Glades County Property Appraiser and the Collier County Correction Institute.
She is survived by her five children, daughters, Linda Nicholson, Bonnie Sealey and Chrystal Grace; and her sons, James and Joey Sealey. She is also survived by her two close friends, Martha Ratliff and Lilly Lampton.
Graveside service at Oak Ridge Cem., Arcadia, Fla., Monday, Nov. 25th, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home- LaBelle Chapel.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 21, 2019