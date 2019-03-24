Obituary Guest Book View Sign



She was the first of five children, born to Frances and Joseph Sposato in Amherst, Ohio. She was predeceased by an infant sister Agnes, age nine months; Gerri, age six months and another sister, Delores Barnett, age 45. Joan and her husband Scott were married for forty-four years before he passed away.

A graduate of St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing Joan went on to complete a Bachelor's Degree at the University of Dayton and then a Masters in Mental Health Counseling at Wright State University. She combined her RN and masters as an out-patient psychotherapist for most of her career. After she retired in Dayton, she joined the Docent Corp where she served for several years at the Dayton Art Institute.

After her mother's passing, Joan moved to Florida to be closer to her daughter and daughter's family. She settled in Vero Beach where she joined the Vero Beach Docent Corp and volunteered there for several years. Joan also joined Chapter HB of PEO and was active for about ten years. She took a great deal of pleasure in her friendships that she made through two book clubs, her Docent work, her PEO membership, Indian River Estates and her church.

Joan is survived by her daughter Victoria (Joe Paige), granddaughter Jacqueline (Marshall Davis) brother Don Sposato, niece Susie Derr, godson Mike Barnett and nephews Pat and Don Barnett.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church at 11 a.m.

Joan's family request donations to St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 475 43rd Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32968 and Vero Beach Museum of Art, 3001 Riverside Park Dr., Vero Beach, FL 32963.

