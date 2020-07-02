1/
Joanne McDaniel
1935 - 2020
Joanne McDaniel, 85
LEHIGH ACRES - Joanne McDaniel of Lehigh Acres, passed away June 19, 2020 in Fort Myers.
She was born May 28, 1935 in Boston, Mass., to the late Salvatore and Mary (Martini) Zuffante.
She retired as a Food Service worker for the Hendry County School District.
She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish.
She enjoyed playing bingo and loved Butterflies.
Survivors include three sons, Bill McDaniel, Alan McDaniel and Wayne McDaniel; and two daughters, Donna Hull and Cindy McDaniel; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Zuffante.
Memorial services are Pending.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
863-675-2125
