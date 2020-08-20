1/
Joe H. Kendrick
CLEWISTON - Joe H. Kendrick of Clewiston, Fla., left us on August 16, 2020 to join the love of his life Patricia E. Kendrick whom he married on August 26, 1960 and missed her every day after her passing in 1996. Joe was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and worked at Barfield Inc. in Miami before retiring to his home in Clewiston (LaDeca) Florida.
He is survived by his sons, Kent H. and wife Patricia L. Kendrick of Clewiston, Fla., Kevin Scott and his wife Joelie A. Kendrick of Clewiston, Fla.; and daughter, Kim E. and husband Carlos J. Galan of Louisville, Ky.; and by someone who is loved like a son and brother, George Morales of Virginia Gardens, Fla.; eleven grandchildren, Jody Kendrick, Trisha Kendrick, Joey Morales, Demi Noren, Nicolas (Nico) Kendrick, Evan (Kole) Kendrick, Ashley Alba, Courtney Wrobleski, Taylor Wrobleski, Ariana Olds, and Carlos Galan Jr.; seven great grandchildren, Tyler Caballero, Jake Cegara, Isabella Morales, Penelope Noren, Jaxon Kendrick, Angelina Morales and Lucas Noren.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.



Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 20, 2020.
