Okeechobee - JoEllen Marie Modisette died Jan. 17, 2020. She was born Oct. 8, 1963 in Pahokee. She enjoyed throwing the ball to her dog, Girlfriend, going to dinner with family and friends, hot air balloon races, bargain shopping, going to the beach and sitting under the palm trees, going to the lake, listening to Christian music and riding in the car with her nieces and nephews, spending time with her children, and talking on the phone with her grandson.
Ms. Modisette was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick Bernard Higgins and Janice Marlene Joy Higgins; sister, Rebecca Higgins; and brother, Randall Higgins; and nephew, Randall Hoffman.
She is survived by her sons, Cody Modisette and Kyle Modisette (Jessica); grandson, Harrison Modisette, all of Kilgore, Texas; brother, Bernard Ralph Higgins, of Vero Beach; sister, Vickie Harrison (Bobby), of Okeechobee; nieces, Crystal Waldrop (Michael) and their children, Kayla (DJ) Fridley and Lindsey Waldrop, Christina Infante (Pedro) and their children, George, Marc, Christopher, Andrew, and Anthony, all of Okeechobee, Tabitha Clark, and Sabrina Higgins, both of Vero Beach; nephews, Bobby Harrison, Jr. and Fredrick Higgins (Summer); and a host of friends.
Visitation was 12 p.m. until services at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, Florida 34973.
