Okeechobee - John Adam Salmons died Sept. 27, 2019. He was born June 29, 1976 in South Williamson, Ky. He was a loving husband and father. A resident of Okeechobee for 25 years, he enjoyed playing the guitar and was a hardworking electrician.
Mr. Salmons is survived by his wife of 17 years, Candace Salmons; son, Tyler Salmons; daughter, Cylei Salmons, all of Okeechobee; father, Hershel Salmons (Dixie), of Texas; mother, Martha Sammons (Terry), of W.Va.; brother, Hershel Salmons, Jr., of W.Va.; sisters, Rose Nunez, of Texas, and Rebecca Hall, of W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Giles officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 4, 2019