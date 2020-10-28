1/
John Alman Todd III
John Alman Todd, III, 47
Memorial Services will be held at a later date for John Alman Todd, III, of Hattiesburg, Miss., formerly of Okeechobee, Fla.
Mr. Todd was a Carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loretta and Fred Todd; and a brother, Carl Todd.
He is survived by three sons, Wyatt Alman Todd of Okeechobee, Fla., Jacob Jeremiah Todd of Georgia, and Freddie Morris Todd of Tennessee; one daughter, Josie Lynn Todd of Okeechobee, Fla.; two sisters, Angie Tanner (Richard) of Hattiesburg, Miss. and Tammy Blair (Charlie) of Mendenhall, Miss.; one brother, Kevin Todd (Angela) of the Oak Grove Community, Miss.; two grandchildren, Timothy Russell and Camilla Todd. He was adored by seven nieces and nephews and eleven great-nieces and nephews.
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, Miss. is in charge of arrangements.



Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
