Okeechobee - John Byron Sammons died March 5, 2020. Mr. Sammons was born June 26, 1958 in Okeechobee. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he loved operating heavy equipment, building and running airboats, and spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Sammons is survived by his lifetime companion, Mary Gabor; adoptive sons, John Gabor, Scott Gabor, and Ryan Gabor; brother, Joe Sammons; sister, Norma K. Leitner, all of Okeechobee; and numerous adoptive grandchildren.
No services will be held.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 8, 2020