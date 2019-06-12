Guest Book View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 438 E. Sugarland Hwy. Clewiston , FL 33440-3126 (863)-983-9411 Send Flowers Obituary

MOORE HAVEN - Dr. John Donald Geake, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 7, 2019. Dr. Geake was born on Nov. 11, 1946, in Milford, Mass.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ellen (Sucher) Geake; and his daughters, Tracy Geake and Jennifer (James) Beeson; grandchildren, Rebecca and Nathan Beeson; sisters, Cindy Watters, Barbara (Stephen) Nipe, and Dr. Janis Donahue; thirteen cousins; seven nieces and nephews and six great nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Grace (Donahue) Geake.

After graduating from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Geake did his internship and residency at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, N.Y. He came to the Hendry Glades community as a Health and Human Services National Health Service Corp scholarship recipient. He was able to fulfill his desire to work in an area with the greatest need for quality healthcare. He was the Medical Director for the Hendry Family Care Center and Hendry Regional Corporate Health in Clewiston.

In Oct. of 1997, Dr. Geake was involved in a motorcycle accident which left him a paraplegic. He returned to work at Hendry Regional Medical Center and later opened the Riverside Glades Medical Center in Moore Haven. He was the only family physician in Glades County. Dr. Geake loved his community and was always willing to take the extra time with his patients. Dr. Geake was the recipient of many awards and honors throughout his career.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. both at Akin-Davis Funeral home in Clewiston. Internment at Ortona Cemetery.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.





