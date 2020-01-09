PALMDALE - John Earl Fowler passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Palmdale, Fla.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2020 at Palmdale Baptist Church with Franklin "Del" Suggs, Jr. officiating.
John was born on Sept. 10, 1976 in West Palm Beach, Fla.
He is survived by his father, Kenneth (Cindy) Fowler of Chester, S.C.; and mother, Margie (Wesley) Poncier of Kenansville, Fla.; as well as two sons, Justin Kyle Fowler (Palmdale) and Branson Cordell Fowler (LaBelle). John was the oldest of three siblings and leaves behind brother, Mark (Jennifer) Fowler of Palmdale; and sister, Kari (Eric) Johnson of Winter Haven. John is from a large southern family and will be greatly missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and his two biggest fans, his Mimi, Joanne Arnold Suggs and mother-in-law, Mary Murphy. He was preceded in death by his Papa, Franklin "Buddy" Suggs and son, Gunnar Cole Fowler.
John loved to fish and one of his favorite places to be was on Fisheating Creek. So as the old poem goes, "If others wonder why I'm missin' just tell 'em I've gone fishin'.
