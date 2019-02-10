Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edward Hill. View Sign



The town of Versailles, Indiana lost a familiar and longtime face on Friday, July 27, 2018. John Edward Hill, age 88, passed away at his home. John was born on January 19, 1930, the son of the late William Jacob and Rosella (Yeager) Hill in Versailles.When you talk about someone that loved his town, John was the epitome. He grew up on the town square and loved riding his tricycle to his golf cart in later years. He was proud to say he only missed two pumpkin shows in his life, going to his first at 6 months old and missing the two because he was proudly serving his country so that others could continue to enjoy it for years to come.John enjoyed playing basketball and being a Frenchie. After school he did serve his country in the Korean War and was involved in the first Radio Broadcasting Leaflet that was dropped over Korea. After his time in the service, he returned home and began his construction career with his father. In 1956, he met and married Mary Jane Hooton, and this marriage was blessed with three children. He later married Neva Leota Thompson Willis.John served the town of Versailles in several capacities and was Town Board President for several years. He worked in helping the town grow and thrive. At one point he worked in selling real estate and even developed the Rolling Hill subdivision on the south side of town.He was extremely passionate about his fishing, spending over 30 winters at his home on Lake Okeechobee in Florida. He was avid about catching his crappie and was known by the locals as "Spiderman," as he would have so many lines in the lake floating around. Many of you have shared fishing stories and tales with John, and it was evident his heart and soul were into it.He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, 66-year member of the North Vernon Moose Lodge, and a 50 year plus member of the Versailles American Legion Post 173.John is survived by son, John Michael Hill of Spain; daughters, Nancy (Tom) Pappas of Cincinnati and Jodi (Tom) Weinschenk of Noblesville, along with seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and special friends Duane Hooton and John Holzer.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Neva; brother, William Hill; and sisters, Martha Hooton, Elenora Schuerman, and Ruth May McCreay. Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 10, 2019

