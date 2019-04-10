Okeechobee - John Floyd Stevens died April 7, 2019. He was born May 7, 1953 in Chicago, Ill. A resident of Okeechobee for 53 years, he was a member of Haven Ministries. He loved Elvis, singing, reading his Bible, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Floyd Stevens.
Mr. Stevens was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Sippert and Eddie Sippert; mother, Helen Sippert; and stepfather, Clarence Sippert.
He is survived by his sons, John Stevens, Jr. and Matthew Stevens (Sheryl), all of Indiana; daughters, Melissa Joudi (John) and Tasha Stevens (Linda Fernandez), all of Okeechobee; seven grandchildren; brothers, Michael Sippert and Glenn Sippert (Patti), all of Okeechobee; and sisters, Joyce Sippert, of Okeechobee, and Dee Grimshaw (Garry), of Georgia.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 10, 2019