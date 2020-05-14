LABELLE - John George McGregor transitioned to Heaven to be with his heavenly father on April 27, 2020.

He was born Sept. 25, 1932 in Jamaica to the late John Grant and the late Constance Louise (Marsh) McGregor. Mr. McGregor married Georgina M. Andrade Ferreira. He was a member of LaBelle Church of God. He was a driver for many years for the State of Florida. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

He leaves fond memories his loving wife, Georgina Ferreira; step-children, Ralph Abdul, Rita Abdul, Uryasi Abdul, Daniel Cruz, Rodrigo Cruz, Carlos Cruz, Jr., and Karla Roldao; many step-grandchildren and step–great grandchildren, many extended family members and church friends.

Due to Coronavirus guidelines, visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 – limited to 10 people at a time. Funeral service will also be limited to ten people at a time which will be held at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 p.m.- also limited to ten people.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.







