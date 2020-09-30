John Henry Cantrell, 98
Okeechobee - John Henry Cantrell died September 25, 2020 in Okeechobee, Florida. He was born March 22, 1922 in Ellijay, Georgia to Western McKinley Cantrell and Lena Mae (Sellers) Cantrell.
John was a retired Industrial Engineer from Robertshaw Controls Co. in Ellijay, Georgia. He was affiliated with the Minister of the Gospel and Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Past Noble Grand – Secret Order of The Odd Fellows.
He attended Gilmer County Schools, Oakland High School and Ellijay High School, WWII Veteran, U.S. Army Sergeant in Marine Engineering. He was an intermittent resident of Ellijay, Georgia and Okeechobee, Florida.
Mr. Cantrell was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gwendolyn Cantrell; sisters, Ruby Lee Parks and Bell Chadwick; brothers, Edward Cantrell, Sam Cantrell, and TJ Cantrell.
He is survived by his son, Al Dexter Cantrell; daughter, Peggy Lois Cantrell; sisters, Winnie Keener, Nellie Cantrell, and Betty Joe Fowler; brother, Arthur Hampton Cantrell; sister-in-law, Brenda Baker Hardy Cochran; daughter-in-law, Cindy (Stratton) Cantrell; grandchildren, Kristy Michelle Cantrell, John Cory Cantrell, and William Alan Cantrell; great grandchildren, Kai I. Karratti, Gwendolyn B. Cantrell, and Grant William Cantrell.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
